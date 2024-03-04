Deepika Padukone's Maternity Leave is Delaying Karan Johar's Next Production

Deepika Padukone has decided to take a break from her busy schedule to prioritise her family. This decision has led to the delay of an upcoming production by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

Deepika Padukone, known for her stellar performances in various films, including recent hits like ‘Padmaava’ and ‘Chhapaak,’ is expecting to welcome a new member into her family soon. In light of this joyful event, Deepika has opted to take maternity leave to focus on her well-being and prepare for parenthood.

Karan Johar had plans for his next production, which reportedly featured Deepika Padukone in a significant role. However, understanding the importance of family time, Karan has decided to put the project on hold indefinitely to accommodate Deepika's needs.

According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar values Deepika's involvement in the project and is willing to wait for her to return at her own pace. He acknowledges the significance of her motherhood journey and emphasises that there is no rush to proceed with the production in her absence.

This move echoes similar instances in the past, such as when Karan Johar postponed another project for actress Alia Bhatt to accommodate her schedule. Such gestures indicate a growing recognition of the importance of work-life balance and the well-being of artists within the film fraternity.