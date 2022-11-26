Delhi High Court bans unauthorised use of Big B's voice, image

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order restraining unauthorised use of actor Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image, name or any other trait exclusively identifiable with him by any individual. The court's order came on a lawsuit by the veteran actor alleging exploitation of his "publicity rights as a celebrity" by several individuals, including the person behind a "KBC lottery" to scam the public.

The 80-year-old Bachchan is the host of popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Justice Navin Chawla said it is undisputed that Bachchan is a well-known personality and is likely to suffer an irreparable loss and disrepute if relief is not granted at this stage. The court directed telecom authorities to take action to pull down websites providing the content in violation of Bachchan's rights. It also directed telecom service providers to block access to telephone numbers circulating infringing messages.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared on behalf of the actor, said the relief of injunction was sought not only against the individuals named in the lawsuit but also against "John Doe" parties or unknown parties who may be exploiting Bachchan's publicity rights. Advocates Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand also appeared for Bachchan before the high court. Salve argued that besides the lottery, domain names were registered under the actor's name; there was "Amitabh Bachchan Video Call" service and even T-shirts bearing his photographs.

The elements of plaintiff's persona have a huge commercial value associated with them and any third party found using any of them is bound to cause confusion and deception amongst the general public, asserted the lawsuit which has sought Rs 2 crore from the defendants as damages.

It has informed that one of the defendants is allegedly circulating messages on WhatsApp with the actor's image to promote "KBC lotteries", which scams the public into believing that 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was offering lottery prizes to the general public.

Another defendant, the plea adds, is selling a general knowledge quiz book with Bachchan's image for aspirants who wish to participate in the television quiz show. In his plea seeking interim relief, Bachchan has said that due to his goodwill and reputation, he is "one of the most sought-after celebrities for brand endorsements" and to protect the same, he "ensures that he endorses a product only after carrying out a thorough background check of the brand, its perception in the minds of the public and other relevant factors".