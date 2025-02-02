Deva Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde Starrer Sees Minimal Growth, Collects ₹11 Crore in Two Days

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's much-anticipated film Deva, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews in his Hindi debut, opened on January 31 to mixed reviews. Despite the buzz, the film showed only a slight improvement in its second day of earnings. Deva collected ₹11.37 crore over its opening weekend, with ₹5.5 crore on Day 1 and an estimated ₹5.87 crore on Day 2, according to Sacnilk.

The movie, which follows ACP Dev Ambre (played by Shahid Kapoor), a hot-headed cop who loses his memory while investigating a murder, managed to secure a 5.84% occupancy for morning shows, 11.28% in the afternoon, and 14.20% in the evening on its second day.

Though the action drama faced stiff competition from Sky Force, it still earned ₹10.31 crore gross on its opening day, with ₹6.82 crore from domestic collections and ₹3.49 crore from overseas markets. On its second day, the film grossed ₹6.60 crore in India and ₹10.10 crore worldwide, as per trade reports.

Deva is an adaptation of Rosshan Andrrews' 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, with several key changes, particularly in the film's climax. Pooja Hegde stars as Dev’s girlfriend, Divya Sathaye, a journalist who is central to the plot. While the film has received mixed reviews, Shahid Kapoor's performance has garnered praise for his portrayal of the complex lead character.

Ahead of the release, Shahid Kapoor shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on the intense effort that went into making the film. He described Deva as a culmination of a year’s worth of hard work, with his heart, soul, and years of experience infused into the project. "My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative child—everything is in this DEVA," Shahid wrote.

As Deva continues its box-office journey, it will be interesting to see how it performs during the rest of the weekend amidst the ongoing competition.