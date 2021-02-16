Dia Mirza ties the knot with private equity professional Vaibhav Rekhi at her Bandra residence in a ceremony solmenised by a female priest

The marriage solemnised by a female priest on February 15 was a warm, intimate affair attended by the couple's loved ones

Dia Mirza surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to private equity professional Vaibhav Rekhi with a heart-felt note that said, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.

Dia & Vaibhav"

The Vedic ceremony that took place at Dia's Bandra home on February 15, was solemnised by a female priest and was in keeping with strict COVID-19 protocols. It was attended only by the couple's closest friends and family members.

Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy and celebration followed.







