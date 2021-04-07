Dia Mirza's Reply To Netizen's Caustic Comment On Pregnancy Wins Hearts

Recently, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza had shared the good news on social media stating that she was expecting a child. Dia Mirza got married for the second time on February 15. Within a span of a few days after her marriage, Dia Mirza announced about her pregnancy on social media.

But the news was met with mixed response.

A few netizens have sarcastically reacted to her post. One person questioned Mirza about this posting. "You got married after you became pregnant. Why did you not announce that you were pregnant prior to your marriage?"

Dia Mirza, who has answered this query tactfully, has said, "This is the question of people who are inquisitive. We did not get married because we were becoming parents. When we were preparing for the marriage I realized I had become pregnant. We didn't get married because I conceived," thus stated Dia.

"We could have announced earlier that we were becoming parents but due to medical reasons, we delayed sharing this news on social media. I have been waiting for this moment from several years. It is impossible for me to keep this as secret for any reasons other than medical related issues," added Dia.

Dia Mirza got married to one called Saahil Sanga in the year 2014. The couple parted ways in the year 2019. Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Now, the couple is all set to experience parenthood. This is the first ever child that will be born to Dia Mirza.

