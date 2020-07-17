Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi Shares A Bittersweet Memory With Sushant Singh

It's just one week for the release of Sushant Singh's last movie 'Dil Bechara'. Being a tragic love story directed by Mukesh Chhabra, it has Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress who essays the role of a cancer patient.

Being the last movie of late hero Sushant Singh, the makers have decided to drop it on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July. As the theatres are shut down due to Covid-19 rapid spread, many ace producers of B-Town are releasing their movies on small screens.

Well, as just one week is left for the release of the movie, the lead actress Sanjana Sanghi has shared a bittersweet memory on her Instagram and dropped a lovely pic of Sushant Singh Rajput… Have a look!









In this pic, Sushant is seen hugging Sanjana… Being a snap from the movie 'Dil Bechara' it made us witness the charming young hero Sushant in a happy mood… Sanjana stated that, this pic was taken about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. She started her note humming the song "Mere Chanda,

Mein Tumhara,

Sitara Raha…."

and doled out that she can't believe that it's just one week away from our labour love reaching you & hopefully entering your hearts….

She shared this amazing pic and doled out that, it is a bittersweet memory and went emotional jotting down "No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes…"

Bollywood young actor and energetic hero Sushant Singh breathed his last on 14th June, 2020 giving a huge shock to the Indian Film Industry… He hanged himself and according to reports, the deadly mental issue 'Depression' has taken his life…