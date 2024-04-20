Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at Adil Hussain over ‘Kabir Singh’ criticism

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his blockbuster film 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, has responded fiercely to actor Adil Hussain's recent criticism of the 2019 film 'Kabir Singh', starring Shahid Kapoor.

Adil Hussain had expressed regret for his involvement in 'Kabir Singh', citing concerns over its portrayal of misogyny. In an interview with the YouTube channel AP Podcast, he revealed that he had accepted the role without reading the script and walked out of the film after watching only 20 minutes, feeling it was "misogynistic" and made him "feel small as a human being".

Vanga, in a retaliatory move, took to his social media handle and shared a clip from Adil's interview, announcing his intention to replace Adil's face in the film with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as you are 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than your passion. Now I'll save you from shame by replacing Your face with AI help. Now smile properly," Vanga posted.

This aggressive response from Vanga underscores his strong stance in defending his work against criticism. 'Kabir Singh', a remake of Vanga's Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy', sparked controversy upon its release for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and treatment of female characters.

Vanga's vow to digitally replace Adil Hussain's face in the film signals a bold and unconventional reaction to criticism, highlighting the director's uncompromising attitude towards his artistic vision. As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Adil Hussain and others respond to Vanga's aggressive stance.