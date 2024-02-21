DPIFF 2024: Nayanthara Glows in Lemon Yellow Saree, Wins Hearts

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for 2024 lit up Mumbai with glitz and glamour on Tuesday. Among the galaxy of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, one name sparkled brighter than ever – Nayanthara! The Southern sensation graced the red carpet, capturing everyone's attention with her radiant presence.

Draped in a lemon-yellow silk saree, Nayanthara, known for her roles in South Indian cinema, exuded elegance and charm. Her smile illuminated the event as she posed for the paparazzi, striking the perfect balance between poise and allure.



Nayanthara's unexpected appearance at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards sent her fans into a frenzy. Their hearts fluttered, and the comment section overflowed with love and admiration for the talented actress.

Adding to the excitement, Nayanthara clinched the prestigious Best Actress award at the DPIFF 2024. What made the moment even more special was when her "Jawan" co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, presented her with the accolade. The internet erupted with joy as fans celebrated the reunion of these two powerhouse performers.

Earlier in the year, Nayanthara made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with "Jawan," alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Atlee, soared past the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. Boasting an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, "Jawan" was a cinematic extravaganza produced by Red Chillies Entertainment on a colossal budget of Rs 300 crore.



However, Nayanthara's journey hasn't been without its share of controversies. Recently, her film "Annapoorni" sparked controversy for allegedly offending Hindu sentiments. Following backlash, the movie, available on Netflix, was promptly removed, with Nayanthara issuing an apology in response.