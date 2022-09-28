Drishyam 2 First Look: Ajay Devgn And Shriya Saran Are Back To Wash Out The Traces Of The Murder

As sequels are in full trend, the movie buffs are showing much interest to watch the next part of the blockbuster movies and Drishyam falls the must-watch one in this category. Well, already the sequel is released in all the South Indian languages including Telugu and now, the makers are ready to treat the Bollywood fans with this sequel. Having Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and a few other prominent actors in the movie, there are many expectations on it. In the first part, the lead actors killed it with a nerve-wreaking show and now the drama is more intensified. Off late, the makers announced the release date and now, they dropped the first look poster on social media…

Ajay Devgn also shared the first look poster of the Drishyam 2 movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow! #Drishyam2 #Tabu #AkshayeKhanna @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk".

The poster showcased Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran along with their two daughters from back holding their weapons and that too with the background of the 'Maha Satsang' poster which was the main witness of their innocence.

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Kamat. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana and Krishnan Kumar under the Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Speaking about Ajay's work front, he will also be seen in Cirkus, Thank God, Bholaa and Naam movies. He is all busy and is in the best phase of his career having all the interesting movies in his kitty.

Drishyam 2 movie is ready to hit the theatres on 18th November, 2022!