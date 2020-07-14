Ekta Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Sharing A Warm Message

Sushant Singh… This young man has made the whole Bollywood to mourn with his sudden demise. His suicide made many actors go through an emotional heartbreak. From his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to Ekta Kapoor and ace filmmaker Karan Johar to Raveena Tandon, all of them reminisced their bond with him and are still mourning for his death.

It's been one month as Sushant committed suicide on 14th June, 2020. People are still mourning for him and going teary-eyed. Well, even Ekta Kapoor also remembered him on this day and left a heartfelt note along with a candid collage.

Ekta Kapoor gave the first break for Sushant Singh on the small screen by casting him for her 'Pavitra Rishta' serial. This daily soap has garnered millions of followers and turned our dear Sushi into a popular actor.





In this post, Ekta collated a few images of Sushant where he is seen along with popular faces of the small screen. He is seen all in smiles and happy in all the images!!! Alongside the collage, Ekta also penned a heart-melting note, "Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it's u!!!! Love u forever!!"

This post garnered millions of likes… Even small-screen stars like Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Mukesh Chhabra, Akshay Dogra and Karishma Tanna dropped heart emojis on the post and reminisced this 'Kai Po Che' actor.

Ekta had a great bond with this reel Dhoni… She stated that, she will remember Sushi whenever she witnesses a shooting star. We all know that Sushant was always interested in Astronomy and he also owned a giant 'Telescope'.

Why Sushi??? This question is still stirring our minds… Stay happy wherever you are!!!