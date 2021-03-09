Every day should be Women’s Day

Bollywood actors took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of International Women's Day. They shared pictures of women who inspire them and also shared motivational quotes celebrating the day.

Actress Ananya Pandey posted a picture of her maternal and paternal grandmothers. Calling them her "best", she wrote: "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi and Nani -- happy Women's day to my best and happy Women's day to all the lovely ladies out there -- you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys u rock."

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also posted a picture collage of the women in his family, wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughters Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, mother Teji Bachchan as well as daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. He posted in Hindi about how everyone has been saying It is Women's Day today but a day like this should be celebrated everyday.

Actress Juhi Chawla posted throwback video about women empowerment and how we are born with it, adding that it is important to be truthful to oneself. She captioned it: "The same message, then, now & forever Red heart Happy Women's Day Grinning face with smiling eyesThumbs up #WomensDay."

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a picture of the women in her family as well as Saroj Khan. She wrote: "My humble gratitude to all the women who have been a part of my journey and who continue to inspire me.

Happy Women's Day. Which strong woman avatar from my films do you like the most? #InternationalWomensDay," she says.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a series of pictures from rural areas and posted, "Violence against women and girls is unacceptable and must be stopped. It is everyone's responsibility. Together, we must #ENDviolence against girls and women in India. #WomensDay @unicefindia."