Farmer’s Protest: Ajay Devgn And Karan Johar Request To Stay Together In This This Turbulent Times

Hollywood singer Rihanna's sudden tweet in support of farmers who are protesting on the streets against new farm laws is creating noise on social media. With this, once again Bollywood stars have started supporting the farmers and most of them are leaving social media posts in support of them. We have already witnessed Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chaddha and Diljit Dosanjh coming in support of them while Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in thrashing them. Off late, Bollywood ace stars Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn have requested the whole nation to stay together in this turbulent times.

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

He wrote, "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether".

Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Ajay also requested all and sundry to stay together and jotted down, "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting Folded hands

Rihanna has retweeted CNN news item on her Twitter page and wrote, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest".

Well, Kangana called Rihanna as dumb and thrashes her with harsh comments.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

This post reads, "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.".

Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls ... come on India show them our power. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/gEG9YVjZyF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

SanghiNaarisabpeBhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls ... come on India show them our power.

#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda".