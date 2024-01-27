Fatima Sana Shaikh returns to Punjab for her next film

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her roles in films like "Dangal" and the recent release "Sam Bahadur," has returned to Punjab for the shooting of her upcoming film "Ul Jalool Ishq." The actress, who shot her debut film "Dangal" in Punjab, playing the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat, is reportedly experiencing a wave of nostalgia while shooting in locations like Gujjarwal, Narangwal, Kila Raipur, Dango, and Leel.



"Ul Jalool Ishq" features a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Sharib Hashmi. Fatima's recent release, "Sam Bahadur," where she portrayed the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, received appreciation for her performance.

Reflecting on her seven-year journey in the industry since "Dangal," Fatima expressed gratitude for the love and memories the film has brought her. She mentioned that Geeta Phogat's character will always hold a special place in her heart, and she is thankful for the magic of the film and the support from the "Dangal" family.