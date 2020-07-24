Flashback Friday: Karisma Kapoor Drops A Stylish Throwback Pic And Asks Her Fans To Guess The Movie

Being the lockdown period, all the Bollywood stars are staying close to their fans through social media. Many of them are picking the candid pics from their albums and are dropping throwback pics on Instagram accounts.

Our dear Karisma Kapoor is also following the same funda and is treating her fans with a few candid clicks. Be it the stylish ones, casual clicks or throwback captures, she is dropping them every now and is treating her fans with her posts.

Off late, Karisma dropped a stylish click from her movie and asked her fans to guess the name of the movie… Have a look!





In this post, Karisma is seen looking uber-chic in a two-piece western outfit amidst the cool and breezy ocean background!!! Her voguish braided hairdo, a stack of golden bangles and stylish pumps added a stylish appeal to her.

It was "Sundara Sundara…" song from 'Rakshak' movie (1996).

Well, first it was Manish Malhotra to guess the movie name… He replied "Sundara Sundara song and Lolo the famous lime green dress is in this song to 😊👍…".

This post garnered millions of views and B-Town actors like Karan Tacker and Athiya Shetty too dropped their comments to this post.