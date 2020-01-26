'Gabru…' Song From Shubh Mangal Saavshan Will Be Out Soon…

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has caught the pulse of filmy buffs with its unique subject. Being made on a homosexual genre, it has a social message for all the audience. Ayushmann is creating his own set of unique movies and is making his kitty more valuable with myriads of applauds and compliments.

After the hilarious and quirky trailer, the makers are all set to release a party number from this movie. This news has been shared on Twitter by the makers of this movie… Have a look!

This post has a small glimpse of party number "Gabru…". The song will be out tomorrow.

This movie is been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is produced by Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishnan Kumar under T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions banners.

Having Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.

Shubh Mangal zyaada Saavdhan will be out on 21st February, 2020.