Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Steals The Show As The Queen Of ‘Kamathipura’

Today being Bollywood's ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' dropped the teaser of this biopic. Alia Bhatt is playing the titular role in this flick and is essaying the larger than life role of being the queen of 'Kamathipura'…

Alia Bhatt shared the teaser of this movie on her Instagram page…

The teaser starts off with showing off the brother house where Alia Bhatt essaying the role of Gangubai living like a queen. She neither fears of Police nor cares the politicians. She takes care of the women of Kamathipura as a mother and showers love on them. Alia looked beautiful in a white saree and her ace expressions as the queen stole the show. Her final dialogue "Zameen Par Bhai TuAachi Lag RiHei… Aadat Dalee Kyu Ki Teri KurchiToGayi…". Her transformation from a young girl to a mafia queen forms the crux of the story.

Alia who is seen as Gangubai embraces her inner power and accepts her circumstances and later turns her destiny turning into a queen. This teaser is definitely worth watch as Alia Bhatt just pulled the eyeballs with her awesome and fantabulous screen presence.

The teaser is described as 'GangubaiKathiawadi - A story, based on the book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. It celebrates the rise of a simple girl from nowhere to the queen of Kathiawad…

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', GagubaiKathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by JayantilalGada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number. The shooting of this biopic was begun on 27th December 2019 and due to Covid-19 lockdown, it was put to a halt.

Well, the movie will hit the screens on 30th July 2021…

Going with the real story… Gangubai Kothewali was known as a queen in her heydays in the 1960s. She was born in a family of lawyers and ran away from her home with one of her father's clerk. But her destiny was changed as her lover sells her in Kamathipura for Rs 500.

After crying for weeks, she decides to stay back and make her life… She becomes one of the most prized sex workers of Kamathipura and then changes her state becoming queen with her wise thoughts.

But with an unfortunate incident of being raped by a gangster, she determined to fight for the women in Kamathipura. She takes the help of the underworld don Karim Lala and soon rises to become one of the undisputed queens of Kamathipura. Her impeccable fashion sense wearing sarees with gold borders and gold buttons made her look beautiful. She even owned a Bentley car and used to happily ride in the city.

In the later part of her life, she also meets Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and asks him to protect the women in the red light areas.

Now, we have to wait and watch how Alia Bhatt steals the show essaying the role of Gangubai…