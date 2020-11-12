Gauri Khan Shares A Picture Of His Son Aryan Khan As He Is Turning 23 Soon

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son is all grown-up as he is going to turn 23 tomorrow. Amid Covid-19 restrictions, he will celebrate his birthday amid his family members. Aryan owns his fandom as his swag and modish fashion statements create a buzz on social media. On the occasion of Aryan's birthday, mom Gauri Khan has dropped an unseen picture on her Instagram and wished him advance 'Happy Birthday' showering all her love on his dear son…





In this post, Aryan Khan is seen holding the guitar and posed along with his cousin Arjun Chhiba… Gauri captioned the post with the birthday cake image.





Gauri Khan even dropped his adorable image on the occasion of her son's birthday… Along with Suhana and Aryan, even little Abram was also posing to cams happily!!! Gauri captioned the image as 'Birthday Boy'…

This post garnered millions of views… Even Sussane Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan Kunder, Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ekta Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Anita Shroff and a few others also wished this young boy 'Happy Birthday' in the comments section.



Well, from a couple of years, there are rumours that, Aryan Khan will make his debut to Bollywood soon. All the SRK fans are eagerly waiting for this special moment!!!



Advance Happy Birthday Aryan Khan… Stay happy and blessed!!!

