Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Drops A Few Pics From The Sets And Is Seen Riding A Rickshaw

Bollywood's ace actress Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the best phase of her career. As she is lined up with a few crazy projects, this 'Dhadak' actress will be busy this year with all the shooting schedules. Now, she is taking part in Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry' shooting… Off late, she dropped a couple of pics from the shooting spot and was seen riding an auto rickshaw.









The first pic is a heritage monument and in the second video, she is seen riding an auto rickshaw and two people are sitting at the back. The third pic shows Khushi Kapoor enjoying the sunset aura sporting in stylish attire. The next pic shows off the beautiful sunset near that heritage building and the final two pics show offJanhvi prepping up for the shoot and busy in adding touch-up.

The shooting of 'Good Luck Jerry' movie a few days ago… This Anand L Rai's directorial is being bankrolled by Anand L Rai and SubaskaranAllirajahunder Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productionsbanners. This flick also has Deepak Dobriyal, MeetaVashishth, NeerajSood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in RoohiAfzana movie. This flick is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mirghdeep Singh Lamba under Maddock Films banner. It has Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in other important roles. This movie belongs tothe horror-comedy genre which is a story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

Janhvi Kapoor will also act in 'Dostana 2' movie which has KartikAaryan as the lead actor. This flick is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.