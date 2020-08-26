Happy 35th Anniversary Anupam Kher And Kirron Kher: Kirron Pens A Heartfelt Note On This Special Occasion

Bollywood's versatile actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their 35th anniversary today… Both these actors shower their love on each other every now and then through social media posts and make fans go awe with their true love. Today being 35th wedding anniversary, Kirron Kher has dropped a heartfelt note on her Instagram and showered all her love on her dear husband…

In this post, Kiron dropped a throwback pic… Anupam is seen kissing on his wife's forehead with all love! Both are looking beautiful in this black and white pic! Kirron also wrote, "Happy anniversary #Anupam .May God bless us with togetherness always. You are my strength and always have been. I miss you my husband, my friend, my lifelong partner. Thank you for always being there for me. Stay safe my dearest. सालगिरह मुबारक!! @anupampkher #MarriageAnniversary".

In this Covid-19 lockdown period Anupam and Kirron are staying away… Kirron is spending her time at Chandigarh far from her husband Anupam and son Sikandar due to this pandemic.

Even Anupam Kher who will always be active on social media also shared a heartwarming message on this special occasion…

Anupam also shared the same pic and wrote, "Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a life time. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don't get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! सालगिरह मुबारक!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary".

Through this post, Anupam made his fans know how much he loves his dear wife!!! Although both are busy in their individual professions, but their true love makes them stay close in their hearts.

Happy Anniversary Anupam Kher And Kirron…