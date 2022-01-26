Happy Republic Day 2022: Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut And A Few Other Extend The Wishes Through Social Media

Today being the 73rd Republic Day, the whole country is celebrating this National festival with much pride and happiness. It is a dream for every Indian to unfurl the National flag! On this special day, every one of us witness the Republic Day parade on the televisions and try to know more about the stories of the Indian's independence. On this occasion, most of the Bollywood celebs extended wishes to all their fans through social media…

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira reminisces how she used to watch the Republic Day parade with her grandfather jotting down, "The Rajput Regiment.

I remember when Dadaji would wake us up every morning on Republic Day to watch the parade. Back then it was at 7am if I remember correctly and we would be sitting in front of the TV earlier than school time, on a holiday from school .

Now watching the parade with my own kids, I can't express the pride I feel towards my country, and how I miss those times with my grandfather who served in the Rajput Regiment.

A salute isn't enough for our soldiers, bowing in gratitude today.

As we sang the National Anthem today with the kids in tow, watching the Tiranga unfurl, I hope our children celebrate a glorious India with theirs and continue this tradition.

Happy Republic Day#jaihind".

Shilpa Shetty

She shares a video message jotting down, "Wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy 73rd Republic Day. Grateful to be a part of a country that adopted the Constitution of India honouring the diversity of its citizens. Truly "of the people, for the people, and by the people. Jai Hind!"

Along with this image, he also applauded the Mumbai police for assigning 'Nirbhaya Squad' to ensure the safety of women.

He also wrote, "Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad' 🙏🏼

Created for women's safety and to prevent women related crimes, this squad will be set up in every police station across the city and one can reach out on their helpline number 103 in times of crisis.

This is a great initiative and hope it helps curb the harassment against women."

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties 🙏🏻🙏🏻 "To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures;"#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MIBtVJLJAw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 26, 2022

He shared a video of getting honoured of unfurling the national flag and wrote, "आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाये. Had the absolute honour of unfurling the national flag on our Republic Day.when I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do Something like that. Extremely humbled. #proudindian @hilton_shillim".

She shared the video of First Indian National Anthem and extended the Republic Day wishes to all her fans…

