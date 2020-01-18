Haseena Dilruba Shooting Kick Starts Today

Vikrant Messey who acted besides Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' has grabbed another good project. He is staring in 'Hassena Dilruba' movie which is going to be directed by Vinil Mathew.

This movie is an edge of a seat murder mystery which is going to be produced by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Eros International banner.

Tapsee Pannu is the lead actress in this movie and Vikrant Messey will be the lead actor. The latest update about this movie is tweeted by the Trade analyst Taran Adarsh a few hours ago… Have a look!

#TaapseePannu and #VikrantMassey... #HaseenDillruba filming begins today... Directed by Vinil Mathew... Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma... Eros International presentation... 18 Sept 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/uDnd3W3ww4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2020

This tweet states that, the shooting of this movie kick starts today and the muhurat shot clapboard is seen in the image.



This thriller will hit the theatres on 18th September, 2020.