HBD Nani: Here Is The Barthhday Special 'Homam' From His Latest Movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is celebrating his 37th birthday today and turned a year older… On this special day, he is receiving birthday love from all his fans and co-stars. Even the makers of his upcoming movie dropped the special video of his 'Barthhday Homam' from his latest movie Ante Sundaraniki on this special occasion…

Nani shared the special video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Nani looked awesome in the complete traditional avatar wearing pancha and kanduva and stole the hearts with his innocent appeal. Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Moham pagilipothundhi #AnteSundaraniki on June 10th https://youtu.be/C-8WKreAqGQ".

The makers also shared the same poster and wrote, "అంటే... మా వాడి జాతకం ప్రకారం 'Barthhday Homam' జరిగిన 108 రోజులు వరకు బయటికి రాకూడదన్నారు, అందుకే JUNE 10న మిమ్మల్ని నవ్వించడానికి Theatres కి వస్తున్నాడు Happy Birthday Sundar, Blockbuster ప్రాప్తిరస్తు".

Here comes the special 'Barthhday Homam' video… The video starts off with Nani performing some 'Homams' on his birthday… When he gets irked, his mother Rohini says, that his horoscope shows that he has many 'Gandams' and thus, he needs to perform the homams to overcome them. But Nani is all irked with all these as he will be doing the same thing since his childhood in the movie. Naresh is seen as Poojari while Srikanth Iyengar will be seen as his father. Nani will essay the role of Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad while the lead actress Nazriya Nazim will be seen as Leela. Along with them, even Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya and Rahul Ramakrishna are roped in to play the prominent roles.

Ante Sundaraniki movie is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It will hit the big screens on 10th June, 2022!

Happy Birthday Nani…