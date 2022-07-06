HBD Ranveer Singh: Anushka Sharma, Arjun, Alia Bhatt And A Few Other B-Town Actors Pour In Birthday Wishes

Bollywood's most energetic actor Ranveer Singh who always makes all his fans go aww with his ace acting skills and unique fashion turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 37th birthday today and is happily enjoying the special day with his dear wife Deepika Padukone. This young actor is also in the best phase of his career as he is all busy with a handful of interesting movies. Along with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he also signed the Cirkus movie. There are also speculations doing rounds in B-Town circles that Ranveer has been approached to essay the most powerful 'Shaktiman' role. Being India's first superman series it garnered millions of views and was just a fantasy for 90s kids. So, we need to wait for the official confirmation!

On this special day, Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and a few other celebs wished Ranveer through social media… Take a look!

Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead.Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked? pic.twitter.com/1js6lUk0N3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2022

Sachin dropped a throwback pic with Ranveer and wished him jotting down, "Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked?".

Karan Johar

On this special day, Karan dropped the promo of Koffee with Karan season 7 having Alia and Ranveer as special guests. They both mimicked the Kajol's scene with Mrs Spritly from kabhir Khushi Kabhie Gham and made us go ROFL!

Karan also wished his BFF Ranveer jotting down, "It's our Rocky's rocking birthday and to make it even more special, we have his Rani by our side! Catch more of their laughter with me on the couch on the first episode of #Hotstarspecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7, starting tomorrow on @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @aneeshabaig @dharmaticent @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt".

Arjun Kapoor

He shared a pic from Ek Villain and Padmavat movies and collaged it together. Both the heroes who turned into villains looked great! He also wrote, "Bade parde ke ek bade villain ko janamdin bahut mubarak ho. Ek Villain ko doosre Villain ka salaam @ranveersingh baba happy birthday".

Shikar Dhawan

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Rockstar! @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/5js4UoL5VE — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 6, 2022

Jiiva

Happy birthday POWERHOUSE @RanveerOfficial Have an awesome year pic.twitter.com/vG9tBLufr8 — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) July 6, 2022

Vivek Anand Oberoi

Happy Birthday to the fireball & the bundle of energy 🔥My brother @RanveerOfficial, you are a powerhouse performer. Wish you the best of health, happiness & success always 💯 pic.twitter.com/FoZgfi2bXK — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 6, 2022

He shared a funny pic with Ranveer and wished him by jotting down, "Happy Birthday to the fireball & the bundle of energy My brother @RanveerOfficial, you are a powerhouse performer. Wish you the best of health, happiness & success always".

Harbhajan Singh

Happy birthday brother @RanveerOfficial 🥳 Keep entertaining us with your brilliant performances! Wish you the best always. Have a blast. pic.twitter.com/LWWA9OYOsx — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 6, 2022

Anil Kapoor

The one in a billion! @RanveerOfficial 🐅Keep Roaring... Happy Birthday Tiger!!! pic.twitter.com/3tSt4e9rmG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2022

Om Raut

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh