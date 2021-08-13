Here Is The First Pic Of Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Second Son Jeh

All the fans of Pataudi Khaandan are eagerly awaiting to witness one glimpse of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jeh. Well, this power couple has welcomed their second child in February and since them he is kept away from the sight of netizens. Off late, paps finally got that glimpse of the little one as his father Saif is seen carrying him in the city.



The youngest Pataudi prince looked really cute and was all happy in his father's arms. Bollywood's popular photographers Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani have dropped the images and videos of little Jeh on their Instagram pages and gave a wonderful opportunity to all their followers to witness the cute prince charming!

In this collage, Kareena sported in regular attire wearing a jacket and legging while Saif is clicked along with his little one Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan sported in a white kurta and blue denim while little Jeh looked cute wearing a blue outfit! Kareena also waved her hands and treated all the paps with a lovely smile.

In this video, one can witness a clear glimpse of little Jeh! He is truly a daddy's boy as he is all happy in Saif's arms.

Well, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their little sons were heading to Randhir Kapoor's home to have a family lunch.

Off late, Kareena Kapoor is all in the news as she launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible' recently. In this book, she penned all her experiences about pregnancy and also gave some tips to the new mommies and to-be-moms on how to stay happy during that time. Well, she also jotted down the differences between her two pregnancies and how she handles Taimur and Jeh. Coming to Saif, he also dropped a few words about how Kareena has grown as a mother. "When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things. She didn't know how to pick him up, to soothe him. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It's almost like she's become another person".