Here is the update on ‘Jawan’ trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for the “Jawan” trailer for a long time. The star actor said he is confused about whether to release a new song or a trailer but promised to release the trailer very soon.

The latest buzz is that the “Jawan” trailer can be expected within a day or two. Even before the prevue, fans were frustrated with the lack of updates, but the prevue has blown away the minds of the audiences. The visuals, grandeur, action set pieces, SRK’s screen presence, and Anirudh’s background score took things to the next level.

The movie is directed by Atlee and is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. Star actress Deepika Padukone is in for a cameo. “Jawan” stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles. As per the reports, Jawan is a vigilante action drama.