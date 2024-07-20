Hina Khan is taking 'one step at a time' as she drops workout video amid chemotherapy

Live
Just In
Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, is taking ‘one step at a time’, saying ‘this journey should be remembered for what I made off it’.
The diva took to her Instagram account and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her working out in a gym. In the video, she is wearing a pink tank top and black tights and is flaunting her pixie haircut, which she opted for because of her treatment.
The post is captioned: “Will it to win it, one step at a time.. Doing what I promised myself.. yes .. just as I said you can find Good Days and make the most of it, even if they are few.. This journey should be remembered for what I made of it. not the other way around..”
“Thank you Allah for giving me this strength.. I pray for your continuous support and healing. With all due respect to everyone who's battling similar fights more or less.. the idea is to know yourself, find your own way and listen to your body. #ScarredNotScared #AWindowToMyJourney #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp #DaddysStrongGirl #OneDayAtATime,” added Hina.
On June 28, Hina took to social media and announced the news of her breast cancer.
The actress is best known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She has then participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.
On the work front, Hina recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.