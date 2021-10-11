Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: All About Rajkummar Rao's Hilarious Adoption Of His Parents To Impress Kriti Sanon

Well, it is all known that Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do movie will hit the big screens at the end of this month. Thus, as the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of promotions. Off late, they have released the hilarious trailer and raised the expectations on this movie…



Both the lead actors, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao have shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Kriti Sanon

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a few lovely scenes of the lead actors where Kriti demands to marry a man who has a cute family along with a pet! But Raj who is all alone tries to arrange his parents and approaches his friend. There they find Paresh Rawal who is all single and still in love with Ratna Pathak who also remains single. Well, they accept to help Raj and in turn Paresh hopes to impress Ratna in between all this mess! Happily Raj and Kriti get married and we need to wait and watch how will Kriti handle the truth and will Paresh and Ratna get hitched or not…

Along with sharing the trailer, Kriti also wrote, "Hamare trailer ke saath ab hogi yeh diwali familywaali!"

Rajkummar Rao

He also shared the trailer poster on his Instagram page sharing a beautiful family poster and wrote, "Dulha & Dulhan are ready, but are you also ready to attend the craziest wedding with your family?

This movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th October, 2021…

Hum Do Hamare Do rom-com is directed by Abhishek Jain and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.