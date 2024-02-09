Humans are unpredictable; says Kriti Sanon

As the clock ticks down to the grand release of "Teri Baton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya," the highly anticipated romantic comedy-drama starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, fans are gearing up for an unconventional love story that promises to tug at their heartstrings. Kriti Sanon takes on the unique role of a robot, adding a sci-fi twist to the narrative.

During the movie's promotional events, Kriti Sanon shared some intriguing insights into her character and personal views. When asked if she would consider dating a robot in real life, the actress responded with her trademark charm, saying, “Humans are unpredictable, and hence, it will be exciting to date a human being as one can’t predict what the other is going to do. But it is difficult to find good boys these days. Hence, I am happy being a robot as of now.”

The actress playfully addressed the challenges of modern relationships, emphasizing the excitement of navigating the unpredictable nature of human interactions. However, Kriti also hinted at the possibility of her perspective evolving if she were to fall in love with someone.

Exploring the topic of marriage, Kriti Sanon expressed her candid thoughts, saying, “I don’t understand why people opt for an arranged marriage. I told my mother that marriage isn’t a necessity. That doesn’t mean I will not marry. I feel that one should marry only if they find a person with whom they can spend the rest of their life with.”

"Teri Baton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya" is set to hit theaters tomorrow, promising a delightful blend of romance, comedy, and the unique charm of Kriti Sanon's portrayal of a robotic character entangled in the complexities of love. Fans are eagerly awaiting the on-screen chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.