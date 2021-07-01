Hungama 2 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal And Meezaan Jaaferi’s Hilarious Love Triangle  

Bollywood's glam doll Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her come back to the big screens with the romantic love triangle tale Hungama 2. Being a Priyadarshan's complete hilarious movie, it is the sequel to 14 years ago movie Hungama.

As the movie is all set to hit the small screens this month, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, they released the trailer of Hungama 2 on their Twitter page and created a buzz!



Akshay Kumar unveiled the trailer of the Hungama 2 movie and sent his best wishes to the whole team. Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar also wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends, @priyadarshandir Sir, @SirPareshRawal and @rtnjn's next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=RC8dHEENNHQ Good luck to the team!

@TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ".

The trailer starts off with Pranitha introducing her daughter to Meezaan Jaaferi and doles out that he is the father of the baby. Then the plot shifts to Paresh Rawal and he misinterprets that Meezan loves his wife Shilpa Shetty. Along with a few hilarious love triangle scenes, even Shilpa Shetty's glam tale also makes the trailer worth watching! Well, we need to wait and watch how Meezan proves that he is innocent!



Along with Paresh, Shilpa, Pranitha and Meezan, even Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana are in other important roles.



Shilpa Shetty also shared the trailer on her Twitter page and treated her fans as it is her comeback movie in Bollywood.

Khatam hua aapka aur mera intezaar,😓#Hungama2 ka trailer lekar, laut aayi hoon main after 14 saal!😱😍

~

It's double the fun, double the madness, double the hungama to tickle your funny bones! Streaming from 23rd July. Only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP!https://t.co/89xMyGFd3u — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 1, 2021

She wrote, "Khatam hua aapka aur mera intezaar,

#Hungama2 ka trailer lekar, laut aayi hoon main after 14 saal!

It's double the fun, double the madness, double the hungama to tickle your funny bones! Streaming from 23rd July. Only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP!".



Hungama 2 is being produced by Ratan Jain and Armaan Ventures under the Venus Worldwide Entertainment banner.



Hungama 2 movie will be aired on Amazon Prime from 23rd July, 2021.





