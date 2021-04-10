I don't have a great sense of humour in real life, says Aparshakti

Aparshakti Khurana, who is known for his comic timing in films such as "Dangal", "Lukka Chuppi", "Stree" and "Bala" says that he does not have a great sense of humour.



If comedy has dominated his filmography so far, although he impressed with the odd emotional act in "Street Dancer 3D", the actor says it was not a conscious decision to play the funnyman all along.

"It just happened. I think in real life I don't have a great sense of humour. I used to have PJs, all bad jokes. Thankfully, I have some really good lines in my films, but otherwise my sense of humour is very word play, he says. Talking about why comedy is more in his filmograpohy, he said, "It was not a conscious effort. Let's be honest, beggars can't be choosers. I started my journey with whatever I got on my plate. I took it with arms wide open. Even today, I don't think an actor in my space has a lot of choices to make. Whatever comes your way you do it." Aparshakti feels that his role in "Street Dancer 3D" helped him move out of the comic zone. "Having said that 'Street Dancer' is something that helped me to come out of the comedy zone and I could strike an emotional chord. People did relate to that character and had a sentimental moment. So, that makes me believe that I am not here only for comedy. I can also do serious stuff as well," he says.

The actor says there has been a shift in the way the audience watches films. "There has been such a paradigm shift in the way we watch films or talk about our actors. There is nothing called a villain anymore," he says. Aparshakti is all geared up for "Helmet", his debut as a solo lead. The film is a satire on the ground reality in the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. The film tries to highlight the message in a funny manner without being preachy.