IB 71: Vidyut Jammwal Announces His First Project As Producer

These days many young actors are turning into producers and are investing their hard-earned money in making movies. We have already witnessed Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Esha Deol and Vijay Devarakonda turning into producers. Now, B-Town's young actor Vidyut Jammwal also joined the list and is all set to produce his first movie.



He shared this good news through his Twitter page and also revealed the title and director of the movie. Take a look!

In the pic, we can witness Vidyut with the director Sankalp Reddy. They both are collaborating for the IB 71 movie. Vidyut also shared a note on this special occasion with all his fans. "I am happy to announce my first feature titled 'IB 71' as producer at Action Hero Films'. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is banner's first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerely to convey my love to your blessings and support.

'IB 17' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for."

Thus, Vidyut is all set to entertain the audience turning into a producer. With his first project itself, he is collaborating with Reliance Entertainment. Being an espionage thriller, Tollywood's young director National Award winner Sankalp Reddy is all set to show off another intense subject!

Speaking about the movie, Vidyut said, "Some of the most interesting episodes in Indian history have inspired IB 71. With this film, Action Hero Films pursues the endeavour to unravel a riveting story envisaged by gifted writers. I have full faith in Sankalp Reddy's vision as a filmmaker".

According to the makers, the movie, "recounts the tale of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage they needed to face a two-front war."

Coming to Sankalp, he said, "IB 71 is about what goes on before a triumph and a very different kind of heroism is at play in its story. These are the themes that I connected with when the story was narrated to me. I'm very happy that the producers have shown tremendous belief in my vision. This film is truly special for me".

This movie will go on floors by the end of this year and will hit the screens in 2022.