IPL 2020: Preity Zinta Successfully Completes Her Quarantine Period And Gets Busy With Her Shoot

We all know that IPL 13th season is going to kick start tomorrow in a gala way. Although there will be no audience in the ground, all the cricketers are set to entertain us with their play. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta who just completed her quarantine period in Dubai is now busy with the tight schedule with her shoot and other important meetings. Being the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team, she flew to Dubai a few days ago and was kept in quarantine period for almost a week along with regular testing her for Covid-19 pandemic. Preity who stayed close to her fans during this lockdown period has dropped her daily updates in the form of videos and updated her status to her fans. Off late, she dropped another video on her Instagram and doled out how she spent her day!!!

In this tweet, Preity mentioned how she spent her day… She is all happy and smiling after stepping out from the quarantine period. She also said, she was busy with the shoot and also made us know about the 'Bluetooth Tracker' which is with her in the form of a keychain. As all the IPL teams are in the bio bubble, they all need to carry this tracker which updates the management all about their activities. Although people can visit other places, they shouldn't eat anything from outside nor speak with anyone nor meet common people in order to stay safe and be away from Covid-19 pandemic. Preity also thanked BCCI management and Kings XI Punjab team officials for taking care of everyone in this pandemic crisis.

Through this video, Preity showed off how she is working out in the lockdown period. She went with different styles of push-ups and a few jumping exercises. She also doled out that, workouts always keep us healthy and it doesn't matter where you are but should stretch your body in order to stay healthy.



Well, IPL 13th season will begin tomorrow with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The entertainment is guaranteed as these two teams are the best ones!!!