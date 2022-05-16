Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shared A Few Childhood Pics With His Parents On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan left us a couple of years ago and made all his fans go teary-eyed! Well, his elder son Babil Khan is now stepping into the film industry and made his debut with Qala… He is now busy with a handful of offers. As he turned a year older today, Babil dropped a few childhood pics with his parents and reveals his motivation to endure the torment of being in the industry. Even his mother Sutapa penned a long note and showered love on his dear son…

The first pic showcases Sutapa flaunting her baby bump while the next two are Babil's childhood pics with Irrfan Khan. He also wrote, "The motivation to endure the torment of being in this industry is stubborn because it's beyond personal desires."

Even his mother Sutapa penned a heartfelt note and dropped a few more childhood pics of Babil and also reminisced her late husband Irrfan Khan…

All the pics are so beautiful and made us witness the memorable moments of Irrfan Khan with his dear son! Sutapa also wrote, "Let me confess on your 24th birthday babil the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable !! Thank you ! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm. But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you. Sometimes with a broken heart and colossal embarrassment when you dance to "chaldi kuri …" you have made me unprejudiced. I thank god, because the intensity with which you sing Chaldi kuri matches immaculately with the intensity with which you (attempt) to sing Nusrat sahab's songs, the sensitivity within you is unaffected by judgement.

You are this and you are that but to top it all you are my first born.

The smile on Irrfan's face when he first saw you couldn't be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself.

It's etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva.

You the little devil just kept doing what you wanted all through your youngish days ..welcome to this world today and forever ,your best quality is you are so full of heart that sometimes I have to catch it and put it back.

Today you are up for his shoot at 4 am without batting an eyelid

You are special you are magical.. whether it works in this society or for me is a big question though but with the most difficult parenting I am sooooo happy to have you as my son..no you don't light up my life everyday we fight we argue you are not attentive towards me all the time but when you are, the stars descend upon our living room, rainbows float in my corridor.#eldwrson#".

Speaking about Babil Khan's work front, he will be next seen in Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt's Qala and will share screen space with Tripti Dimri. He is also part of Shiv Rawail's directorial The Railway Men which also has R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu.

Happy Birthday Babil Khan…