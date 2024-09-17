Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Heading for Divorce? Fans React to Missing Wedding Ring

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses, has recently made headlines not for her work, but for personal reasons. The star's appearance in Dubai at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), sans her wedding ring, has sparked widespread speculation regarding the state of her marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan.

During the event, Aishwarya attended with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, but it was her missing wedding ring that caught the attention of fans and onlookers alike. A viral Instagram video showed Aishwarya looking as elegant as ever in a black outfit, graciously accepting a bouquet from a fan. As she walked through the venue holding Aaradhya’s hand, the absence of her wedding band became a talking point, further fuelling rumours of a potential rift in her marriage.

Social media was quick to pick up on this detail, with fans and media outlets buzzing about the possibility of marital trouble between Aishwarya and Abhishek. Despite the swirling rumours, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has commented publicly, maintaining silence on the divorce speculation. This has only led to more curiosity and concern among their fans, who have long admired the couple.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_5wrikPtNj/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f2044061-0960-424b-96e4-3092c6fe9de3

The power couple tied the knot in 2007 in a highly publicized, star-studded ceremony. Their relationship, which began as friendship during the filming of Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 1999, blossomed into love over the years. The couple solidified their bond while working together in Umrao Jaan in 2006. Since then, they have been seen as a symbol of enduring love in Bollywood. Aaradhya Bachchan, born in 2011, is the couple’s only child, and the family has always maintained a strong, united public image.

Professionally, Aishwarya's latest outing was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, where she portrayed two characters—Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film, a historical epic, featured a stellar cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Her performance was widely praised, adding to her illustrious career. However, since the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya has not signed any new projects, further fuelling speculation about her personal life.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer, a sports drama that earned critical acclaim for its unconventional storyline and his performance. Like Aishwarya, Abhishek has remained focused on his work amidst the media speculation about their relationship.

As the divorce rumours gain momentum, fans of Aishwarya and Abhishek are left hoping for clarification. The couple has always been private about their personal lives, making it difficult to gauge the accuracy of the speculation. However, their silence has only led to increased attention from both media outlets and fans alike.