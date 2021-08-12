Isha Chhabra to perform at Standalone Film Festival

Actress Isha Chhabra, who has appeared in projects like 'Mastram' and 'Forbidden Angels', is gearing up for putting up her dance performance at the closing ceremony of the Standalone Film Festival on August 13.



Talking about her performance, Isha said, "I feel it's a great opportunity for me that I have been invited to perform at the closing ceremony of the festival. I feel it is a great platform to showcase my talent as well as to show the richness of the beats of Bollywood numbers.

"I have been practising really hard and trying to perfect each and every step for my final performance. Hope I can do justice to the song and my dance."

The Standalone Film Festival began on August 6 and will end on August 13.