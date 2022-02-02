It's Official: Popular TV Stars Devoleena And Vishal Singh Confirm Their Relationship

It is all known that popular TV star Devoleena underwent surgery after returning from the BB 15 house. She was eliminated just before the finale week and won many hearts being herself in the house. Off late, she confirmed her relationship with another popular star Vishal Singh. They both shared a beautiful pic on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans…



Devoleena is all happy hugging her dear one Vishal Singh. She also flaunted her diamond ring! Vishal also wrote, "It's official Love you @devoleena".

Vishal also shared a couple of pics and is seen proposing Devoleena by kneeling down. They both looked much in love and made their fans happy!

A few days back Devoleena shared a small video and thanked her brother for being with her during her tough time…

She also wrote, "My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally.

As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop.

Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery.

Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn't know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so i immediately went through the surgery.

In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in god was my strength.

And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges.

I LOVE YOU ALL.

Thank You Maa for your blessings & prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers.

And atlast but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me,not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very Very soon. And yes no matter what "Dil hai Chota sa,Choti si Asha". Ganpati Bappa Morya. #devoleena #positivity #warrior".

We wish Devoleena recovers soon and entertains her fans with her amazing screen presence!