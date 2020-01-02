Jacqueline Looks Beguiling On 'Hello' Cover Page

Sri Lankan beauty is looking sizzling hot on the cover page of 'Hello' magazine. The first edition of Hello magazine is out and our dear Jac is making all her fans go weak on their knees with her sparkling avatars.

Hello magazine's January 2020 edition has the title 'Jacqueline Fernandez - On Her Mind-Body-Spirit Positivity Mantras'. This Bollywood lass is seen holding a bunch of balloons and welcoming the year 2020 with her winsome smile.

This 'Race 3' girl is all dressed up in a fish-cut gown with deep V-neck and thigh-high slit. The sleeveless gown is all made up of silver embellishments making her sparkle on the cover page.

Hello magazine also released a video in which Jac is seen wishing all her fans 'A Very Happy New Year 2020'.





In another image, Jac turned into a golden girl raising the heartbeats of all the boys. She wore an off-shoulder golden gown and went with minimal jewellery to make her outfit speak on behalf of her. The bodice of the gown is embellished with mirror work and the rest is the pleated part with complete light golden designer work. Her hair looks messy and she added the dramatic effect with her winged liner.

Jac… You are killing us with your winked eye babe…



Here is another dosage of high glamour…





In these images, Jac is seen dressed up in a pearl-coloured gown. The sleeveless gown is completely designed with intricate sequin work and is making her shine all the way…The sunnies, matching designer ear-wear and the diamond bracelet added enough oomph to her look.



The full-sleeved golden jacket raised the temperatures and made us go jaw dropped looking at her awesome pic.