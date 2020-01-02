Jacqueline Looks Beguiling On 'Hello' Cover Page
Sri Lankan beauty is looking sizzling hot on the cover page of 'Hello' magazine.
Sri Lankan beauty is looking sizzling hot on the cover page of 'Hello' magazine. The first edition of Hello magazine is out and our dear Jac is making all her fans go weak on their knees with her sparkling avatars.
Hello magazine's January 2020 edition has the title 'Jacqueline Fernandez - On Her Mind-Body-Spirit Positivity Mantras'. This Bollywood lass is seen holding a bunch of balloons and welcoming the year 2020 with her winsome smile.
View this post on Instagram
20 ways of being for 2020 with Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) Regardless of what may be happening around her, the cheerful Sri Lankan beauty stands tall, unfazed by tectonic shifts that rocked the economy, the environment, the world of entertainment. As an influencer, her domain is global now, as Huda Kattan recently announced a new launch named after her. In this candid chat with HELLO! she shares 20 dreams and desires for 2020 for her fans, herself and the world Interview: @sindhycrawford Photos: @taras84 Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Hair & Makeup: @shaanmu Wardrobe Courtesy: @pankajandnidhi Jewellery Courtesy: @irasvajewellery Location Courtesy: @abcelestialfloatel Balloons: @balloon.blushh Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities. #JacquelineFernandez #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #JanuaryIssue #CoverStory #2020
This 'Race 3' girl is all dressed up in a fish-cut gown with deep V-neck and thigh-high slit. The sleeveless gown is all made up of silver embellishments making her sparkle on the cover page.
View this post on Instagram
New year wishes from our cover star Jacqueline Fernandez. Wish you a very happy and prosperous 2020 ✨ Wardrobe Courtesy: @pankajandnidhi Jewellery Courtesy: @irasvajewellery Location Courtesy: @abcelestialfloatel Balloons: @balloon.blushh Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities. #JacquelineFernandez #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #JanuaryIssue #CoverStory #2020 #HappyNewYear
Hello magazine also released a video in which Jac is seen wishing all her fans 'A Very Happy New Year 2020'.
View this post on Instagram
'Everyone is like, "you don't date, your social life is pathetic, you are always working." I tend to agree, one gets so caught up in ambitions, goals... But I have improved, in the last two years, spending more time with family' - Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) Interview: @sindhycrawford Photos: @taras84 Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Hair & Makeup: @shaanmu Wardrobe Courtesy: @pankajandnidhi Jewellery Courtesy: @irasvajewellery Location Courtesy: @abcelestialfloatel Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities. #JacquelineFernandez #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #JanuaryIssue #CoverStory #2020
View this post on Instagram
'Romances within the industry are not for me. It can just unnecessarily complicate things. Also I feel if you marry a co-star, your whole life can become about the movies!'- Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) Interview: @sindhycrawford Photos: @taras84 Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Hair & Makeup: @shaanmu Wardrobe Courtesy: @pankajandnidhi Jewellery Courtesy: @irasvajewellery Location Courtesy: @abcelestialfloatel Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities. #JacquelineFernandez #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #JanuaryIssue #CoverStory #2020
In another image, Jac turned into a golden girl raising the heartbeats of all the boys. She wore an off-shoulder golden gown and went with minimal jewellery to make her outfit speak on behalf of her. The bodice of the gown is embellished with mirror work and the rest is the pleated part with complete light golden designer work. Her hair looks messy and she added the dramatic effect with her winged liner.
View this post on Instagram
Here's presenting the super stylish Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) in our Future ready 2020 Digital cover where the actor talks about positivity mantras and keeping the mind, body and spirit in balance Interview: @sindhycrawford Photos: @taras84 Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Hair & Makeup: @shaanmu Wardrobe Courtesy: @pankajandnidhi Jewellery Courtesy: @irasvajewellery Location Courtesy: @abcelestialfloatel Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities. #JacquelineFernandez #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #JanuaryIssue #CoverStory #2020
Jac… You are killing us with your winked eye babe…
Here is another dosage of high glamour…
View this post on Instagram
'I am a positive person, always saying "never say never", but I think all women need to be self-reliant, independent, ready for anything that may happen in future' - Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) Interview: @sindhycrawford Photos: @taras84 Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Hair & Makeup: @shaanmu Wardrobe Courtesy: @pankajandnidhi Jewellery Courtesy: @irasvajewellery Location Courtesy: @abcelestialfloatel Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities. #JacquelineFernandez #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #JanuaryIssue #CoverStory #2020
View this post on Instagram
'When I entered the industry, I had no movie experience, no film family, no friends here. I basically had one agent, I didn't even speak Hindi. I had literally nothing! I was not even an actor. But I went into it with a positive mindset, a fearless one' - Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) Interview: @sindhycrawford Photos: @taras84 Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Hair & Makeup: @shaanmu Wardrobe Courtesy: @pankajandnidhi Jewellery Courtesy: @irasvajewellery Location Courtesy: @abcelestialfloatel Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities. #JacquelineFernandez #HELLOExclusive #HELLOMagIndia #JanuaryIssue #CoverStory #2020
In these images, Jac is seen dressed up in a pearl-coloured gown. The sleeveless gown is completely designed with intricate sequin work and is making her shine all the way…The sunnies, matching designer ear-wear and the diamond bracelet added enough oomph to her look.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B6zlgMkiGvt/
The full-sleeved golden jacket raised the temperatures and made us go jaw dropped looking at her awesome pic.