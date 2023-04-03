Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Along With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya…

Bollywood's ace actress Janhvi Kapoor leaves no chance in treating the fashion freaks with her amazing choice of glitzy outfits. She also made her presence at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center and enjoyed the show on both days. Off late, she visited Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji on the occasion of her rumoured boyfriend Shikar's birthday. A video is going viral on social media showcasing the couple in traditional attires.



#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

The video showcases Janhvi Kapoor and Shikar in traditional attires and they are seen walking in the Tirumala manduva.

Janhvi loves visiting Tirumala and also said that she had a special connection with this pilgrimage. Well, even Janhvi's sister Khushi also joined them and in the video, she is seen walking behind them.

Khushi also wished Shikar on this special occasion through her Instagram Stories…

The pic looked awesome as they are seen enjoying the NMACC event…

Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor's work front, she will next be seen in NTR's 30th movie and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi film. Thus, 30th movie of Junior NTR is being produced by his brother Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts banner. Along with this great news, the makers also locked the release date of the movie and it is 29th April, 2024. The shooting of this movie already began and its going on at a brisk pace!