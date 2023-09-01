Live
‘Jawan’ tickets booking: Here are the details
“Jawan” is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of the year. The Atlee directorial has Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara as the lead pair. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in this biggie. This action entertainer is scheduled to release on September 7, 2023.
The makers have now announced that the bookings for the movie have been opened in India. It is expected that the tickets will sell like hotcakes because of the extra-ordinary promotions and brilliant trailer and songs. The flick has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and other actors are also part of this Red Chillies Entertainment production. Anirudh Ravichander is the tunesmith of this biggie, scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
