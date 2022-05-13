Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh and Tollywood's young actress Shalini Pandey are all set to entertain their fans and movie buffs with their upcoming movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. this comedy-drama film was written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah playing supporting roles.

However, the news is that the movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, filmyzilla, 9xmovies. On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.



