‘Jehda Nasha’ Video Song From Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ Is Out

Bollywood's young and talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to treat his fans with a complete action entertainer. Even the movie is also titled with the same concept and is named 'An Action hero'. As the release date is nearing, the makers already launched the trailer and made us witness a glimpse of the intense plot. Off late, they also unveiled the video of the peppy song "Jehda Nasha…" and showcased a glimpse of lead actors' romance!

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the video song on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

#JehdaNasha is OUT NOW to cast its spell on you, once more. #AnActionHero in cinemas on 2-12-22. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The song features Nora Fatehi.

The song is all amazing… It has Ayushmann and glam doll Nora Fatehi in complete sizzling and chic attires.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first introduces Ayushmann as a successful action hero and focuses on his reel life. But the twist in the tale is, in his real life, he kills some people and makes it a challenge to the police offices. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his murder motive.

An Action Hero movie is being directed by Anirudh Iyer and is produced by Anan L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners. The female lead of the movie is still not revealed. This movie will be released on 11th November, 2022!

Well, Ayushmann Khurrana is all in the best phase of his career and he will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 movie.