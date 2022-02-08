Jhund Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan's Introduces His Slum Soccer Team

Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to steps into the shoes of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO slum soccer with the Jhund movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions. Off late, they dropped the teaser of this sports drama and introduced the slum soccer team…

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the teaser of the Jhund movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The teaser starts off with the youngsters sitting in the ground and creating music with what they found on the site. Then enters the coach Amitabh aka Vijay into the scene… When he turns towards the camera, the youngsters start following him in style! Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Meri team taiyaar hai aur aap? Aa rahe hain hum, #Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you Teaser Out Now!!"

Even Taran Adarsh also shared the teaser on his Instagram page and wrote, "AMITABH BACHCHAN: 'JHUND' TEASER LAUNCHED... Teaser of #Jhund - the first collaboration of #AmitabhBachchan and #Sairaat director #NagrajManjule - unveils... In *cinemas* 4 March 2022. #JhundTeaser #BhushanKumar".

Jhund movie is helmed by Nagraj Majule and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. Along with Big B, this Nagraj Manjule directorial has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in other important roles. Although the shooting of the movie wrapped up on 31st August 2019, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the release of the movie is postponed and is finally all set to hit the theatres on 4th March, 2022!