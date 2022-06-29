'Ji Huzoor' Song From Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are teaming up for a periodic action entertainer 'Shamshera'. As the movie is all set to release in the next month, the makers are creating noise on social media with their amazing updates. Off late, they shared the video song "Ji Huzoor…" and showcased Ranbir's super fun avatar.



You wanted to dance with Ranbir & we said #JiHuzoor 🕺 https://t.co/6OEHs5b7rj Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/narcfP62em — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 29, 2022

Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."



The song showcased the complete joyous mood of the lead actor Shamshera and his gang. He is seen dancing with heart and also made us shake our legs with the energetic track. Aditya Narayan's amazing crooning and Mithoon's lyrics took the song to the next level. Even Ranbir looked awesome as a leader of the gang and is seen spending joyous and happy moments with his people.

Director Karan Malhotra termed that Sanjay Dutt aka Shuddh Singh as the 'giant of negativity' and Ranbir aka Balli as 'tiny, crazy, monstrous spark of hope' in the earlier released making video.

Shamshera is a periodic film and has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay. Going with the plot, Shamshera movie is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe. The movie is being made in Hindi and will be dubbed into Telugu and Tamil languages. It is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd July, 2022. So, within two months gap, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen twice on the big screens with Shamshera and Brahmastra movies. Ranbir will essay a dual role (father and son) in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh. Vaani Kapoor is the main lead actress and she also took special training in Kathak dance form for this movie.

