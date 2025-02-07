John Abraham dons a never-before-seen avatar in ‘The Diplomat’ teaser

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham is all set to surprise his fans with a never-before-seen avatar in his upcoming project, "The Diplomat."

The teaser for the highly anticipated series has dropped, showcasing the actor in a completely new and thrilling role. The teaser introduces Abraham in the role of the real-life Indian diplomat, J.P. Singh, alongside Sadia Khatib, who portrays Uzma Ahmed. Their intense, high-stakes encounter adds a dramatic layer to the narrative, creating a pulse-pounding experience. The teaser masterfully builds suspense, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

The 'Dhoom' actor took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser and wrote in the caption, “Kayi yuddh apni senaa ke saath jeetey jaate hain, aur kuchh yuddh sirf neeti se! Witness the power of persuasion & strategy in #TheDiplomat #TheDiplomatTeaser out now. Releasing worldwide on 7 March.”

Based on a true story, "The Diplomat" is directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah. The action thriller also stars Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra.

The film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl, among others.

"The Diplomat" is slated for release on March 7, 2025.

Yesterday, John Abraham shared a cryptic post hinting at the film, with phrases like "diplomacy winning" and "weapon failing." The actor posted a note on his Instagram that read, “Diplomacy wins where weapons fail!.”

On January 16, the 52-year-old actor revealed the first look of "The Diplomat" on Instagram, sharing his excitement about portraying a story that merges courage and diplomacy. The poster featured John in a sleek suit, sporting his iconic chevron mustache. He captioned the post, “Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life.”

John Abraham was last seen in "Vedaa," directed by Nikkhil Advani. The movie marked John's first on-screen collaboration with actress Sharvari Wagh.