Juhi Chawla Goes On Tiger Safari In Nagahole With Family

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla who had worked in sandalwood movies like Prema Loka, Shanthi Kranthi, and Kindari Jogi went on a toured of Karnataka along with her family members. She visited placed around Mysore, and other tourist spots to enjoy the beauty of nature. This was revealed by the actress herself on her social media handle. The actress who arrived by air with her family at Mysore visited the famous Kabini dam near HD Kote. After watching nature spots she stayed at Kara Pura's jungle lodge. Later, after taking in the panoramic views of Nagarahole, the actress has praised the grandeur of those locations.

Juhi Chawla who resided in a resort amidst rich forest returned to Mumbai over the weekend. Sources have revealed that she enjoyed the local food when she was staying in the resort. The actor, who also planted a twig, in memory of her visit has shared experiences she had during her tour. She has also shared the video of her planting a sapling on her Instagram account. Earlier, another Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also had visited Mysore and toured around HD Kote taluk and returned home. Localities have expressed their joy after these celebrity actors visited and enjoyed the serenity of those places.