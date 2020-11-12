Kai Po Che Actor Asif Basra Committed Suicide In Dharamshala…
Another Bollywood actor committed suicide… 'Kai Po Che' fame Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in the northern hilly city of Dharamshala. According to the Police officials, this 53-year-old actor was found hanging in the complex when they reached the spot. The reasons for his suicide is still unknown and the Police officials are investigating the case reaching the spot.
VimuktRajan, Superintendent of Police, has officially confirmed this news… He said, "Film actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. He was found hanging."
Even the national news agency confirmed the news and said, "Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter."
Asif was seen in movies like Jab We Met, Ek Villain, Fanney Khan, Roy, Hichki, among others. He has also worked in several web shows including Amazon Prime's PaatalLok.
Well, many Bollywood actors who worked with Asif are paying tributes through social media and also reminiscing their bond with this ace actor…
Hansal Mehta
He was the first person to confirm the news of Asif's suicide…
Onir
Even the Bollywood director Onir also confirmed the news and was in a state of shock with Asif's sudden demise. He reminisced Asif and said that, they used to meet for a jog in a park.
Danish Hussain
Kunal Kapoor
Emraan Hashmi
SwaraBhaskar
Rahul Dholakia
ManojBajpayee
It is quite shocking… Whether it may be a coincidence or something else, even Sushant Singh Rajput who was the lead actor in 'Kai Po Che' movie also committed suicide on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling in his apartment.
RIP Asif Basra…