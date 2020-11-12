Kai Po Che Actor Asif Basra Committed Suicide In Dharamshala…

Another Bollywood actor committed suicide… 'Kai Po Che' fame Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in the northern hilly city of Dharamshala. According to the Police officials, this 53-year-old actor was found hanging in the complex when they reached the spot. The reasons for his suicide is still unknown and the Police officials are investigating the case reaching the spot.



VimuktRajan, Superintendent of Police, has officially confirmed this news… He said, "Film actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. He was found hanging."

Even the national news agency confirmed the news and said, "Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter."

Asif was seen in movies like Jab We Met, Ek Villain, Fanney Khan, Roy, Hichki, among others. He has also worked in several web shows including Amazon Prime's PaatalLok.

Well, many Bollywood actors who worked with Asif are paying tributes through social media and also reminiscing their bond with this ace actor…

Hansal Mehta

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020





He was the first person to confirm the news of Asif's suicide…

Onir

In shock. Cant believe that we have lost him. #asifbasra

Used to meet him so often at the park jogging. He would tell me not to jog sideways,I might loose balance and hurt myself.

"Paatal Lok" Actor Asif Basra Found Dead In Himachal Pradesh Home https://t.co/Fi6ld6MkyT via @ndtv — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 12, 2020





Even the Bollywood director Onir also confirmed the news and was in a state of shock with Asif's sudden demise. He reminisced Asif and said that, they used to meet for a jog in a park.

Danish Hussain

Oh this is tragic and heartbreaking. A dear friend and always had a good tip to give. We just acted together in #Hostages2 recently for @DisneyPlusHS Really heartbroken to hear about you dear friend 💔 #AsifBasra https://t.co/YH22KKUi61 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) November 12, 2020





Kunal Kapoor

This is so tragic 💔 — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 12, 2020





Emraan Hashmi

Rip Asif bhai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uOXALTsHlg — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 12, 2020





SwaraBhaskar





Rahul Dholakia

Shocked to hear about Basra!! What a wonderful actor and a jovial fellow - I mean why would he ?? Very Sad - Had directed him in Parzania ( Chagan) , in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) - and also in society - Very sad to hear about his passing !! #asifbasra Hope you are at peace. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) November 12, 2020





ManojBajpayee

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020







It is quite shocking… Whether it may be a coincidence or something else, even Sushant Singh Rajput who was the lead actor in 'Kai Po Che' movie also committed suicide on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling in his apartment.

RIP Asif Basra…