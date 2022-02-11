Kajol And Revathy Join Hands For A Complete Comedy Entertainer ‘Salaam Venky’

Bollywood's ace actress Kajol has made her comeback to the silver screens and this time, she joined hands with South Indian veteran actress Revathy who also started her second innings. As Kajol has taken off-beat stories route, she is now ready to deliver another strong, fierce and relatable women project. It is titled as 'Salaam Venky' and is being made based on a true story.



Both Kajol and Revathy shared the Muhurat event pics and shared this happy news with all their fans… Take a look!

In these pics, Revathy and Kajol are seen holding the muhurat clapboard along with the producers. She also wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can't wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you. @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios".

Even Revathy also shared the same pics and wrote, "SALAAM VENKY - The two pillars of our film Suuraj and Shraddha. #SalaamVenky with you @kajol @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios".

Speaking about the movie Salaam Venky, it will be directed by Revathy and is bankrolled by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under their home banner. The team has kick-started their first schedule and the movie is being made basing a true story and revolves around a praiseworthy mother who raises her children facing great difficulties.

Well, Kajol sister Tanisha congratulated the whole team and wrote, "My golden girls everything u do is gold baby ! All the best!!!"