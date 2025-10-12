Kajol treats with a throwback pic with SRK as she wins her 7th black lady

Mumbai: Kajol bagged her 7th Filmfare award and commemorating the occasion, she treated her InstaFam with a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from when she won her first black lady for "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" back in 1995.

The old picture was accompanied by a more recent pic of Kajol and SRK from last night.

Reflecting on the 3-decade-long journey, Kajol penned the caption, "That was then. This is now.. Most epic throwback ever!! Thank you @filmfare for my 7th black lady. (sic)".

Veteran actor Anupam Kher presented the prestigious trophy to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar.

Kher dropped a video on social media showing him on stage with SRK, Kajol, Karan Johar, and host Maniesh Paul. He was seen handing over the trophy to Kajol and Shah Rukh.

Showing her gratitude, Kajol was heard saying in her speech, “I am very grateful to be here on this stage with some of my favourite close friends, and yes, the ’90s were so much fun for us.”

We could also see King Khan giving a warm hug to Kher as he received the trophy.

“Thank you @filmfare for a great evening celebrating brilliance of cinema! It was an absolute pleasure to handover the #Filmfare lady to @karanjohar @iamsrk and @kajol for being the iconic trio of the 90s. The warmth shared on stage was beautiful, heartwarming and nostalgic! 90s certainly was the best time for cinema for love, bonding and togetherness!," the 'Tanvi the Great' maker wrote in the caption.

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 were held on Saturday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan returned as host for the prestigious awards after nearly 17 years, accompanied by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

One of the most adored Bollywood pairs, Kajol and Shah Rukh have worked together in multiple projects such as "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995), "Karan Arjun" (1995), "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998)

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001), "My Name Is Khan" (2010), and "Dilwale" (2015).