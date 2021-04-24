Kangana Proposes Child Policy To Control Population in India

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is always at loggerheads with someone or the other either with her controversial statements or for opposing the statements on social media. Now, the actress has made one more statement wherein she has insisted that government must bring stringent laws to control the population.



Further, the queen actress Kangana has tweeted that people should be prevented from having a third child and those who violate this should be jailed. As expected, debate is going on in social media for and against Kangana's statement. Comedy actress Saloni has raised her voice against Kangana's statement. "Kangana has said not to bear three children but her father has three children, Kangana, Rangoli, and Akshith," thus has sarcastically stated Saloni.

Prior to this, Kangana had tweeted "We need strict laws to control population. The reason for this is vote Politics. When we look at the present critical situation, we have to impose hefty fine or jail people who give birth to three children."

In response to this tweet, Saloni had reminded Kangana that her father has three children thereby pulling her legs. Kangana who responded to this tweet had said "My uncle had eight brothers. We have to change with the times. We should have population control rules like China." In another continued tweet Kangana had stated "If you can understand the ramifications of this subject you can do something useful in life. Don't stake your fame which you got from people by making fun of such responsible statements. You do not know yet what is best," asserted Kangana.

But Saloni has not reacted to this tweet of Kangana Ranaut in any way.