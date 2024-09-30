Kangana Ranaut Adds a Rs 3 Crore Range Rover to Her Garage

Kangana Ranaut, the talented actor and filmmaker, recently found herself in the spotlight for two significant reasons: the postponement of her much-anticipated directorial debut, ‘Emergency,’ and her recent lavish purchase—a brand new Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs 3 crores.

The buzz around ‘Emergency,’ Kangana’s political thriller about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been very strong. The film, co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was initially slated for release on September 6. However, Kangana announced on social media that the release has been postponed, citing the wait for certification from the censor board. In her heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her disappointment but reassured fans that a new release date would be announced soon.

“With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed. We are still waiting for the certification from the censor board. The new release date will be announced soon. Thanks for your understanding and patience,” she wrote.

The film, which explores the controversial 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977, has faced its share of controversies, including backlash from several Sikh groups. Despite these challenges, Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi is highly anticipated, making the eventual release of the film all the more significant.

In the midst of these professional ups and downs, Kangana has made a personal milestone by selling her Pali Hill bungalow for Rs 32 crores, which served as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films. This sale marks a new chapter in her life, allowing her to indulge in luxury.

Kangana celebrated this milestone by gifting herself a stunning Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB, valued at Rs 3.81 crores in Mumbai. This 5-seater luxury car is known for its elegance and superior performance, making it a fitting choice for the star.

On Sunday, Land Rover Modi Motors took to Instagram to share images of Kangana proudly posing in front of her new luxury vehicle. Dressed in a beautiful white salwar-kameez, Kangana was seen performing a traditional puja with her nephew, Ashwatthama, as they held an aarti ki thali.